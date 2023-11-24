HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Waiters at Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux are ready to serve both Alabama and Auburn fans who stop in to watch the game.

“We’ve been prepping lots of extra food and everything for everyone and ordering all the extra beers,” said Walk On’s Assistant General Manager Veronica Shields. “So we’re ready for a big day tomorrow.”

Shields said the crowd of guests on Iron Bowl game day is one of their largest during football season, and it’s often big groups that make sure to grab a table.

“We all got together, and so we normally get together for March Madness or for other big sporting events,” Alabama fan Travis McArdle said. “But for the people getting together tomorrow, Walk On’s terrific place to come to, watch the game, get out with your family and friends and have a good time.”

With a mixture of both fan bases expected to attend, Shields said the atmosphere will be like no other.

“Lots of yelling and screaming,” Shields said. “It’s just a really good vibe.”

That vibe already blossoming Friday night at Walk On’s before between customers.

“We’re all looking forward to it,” Auburn fan Jim Mgargle said. “We’re fired up.”

Although some customers may disagree on their predictions for the game, they’re depending on local bars and restaurants to tune in to watch what they consider the biggest game in Alabama.