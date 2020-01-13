Wald Park will not open in time for Spring baseball season due to electrical problem

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The baseball fields at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills will not be ready in time for the Spring baseball season, according to a Facebook post from the City of Vestavia Hills.
The post says a discovery of dangerous unsecured power lines buried under the fields led to the delay.
They say other field spaces will be used across the city
City officials were able to get a look at the work being done on the park on Friday.
They say other field spaces will be used across the city including the Pizitz and Dolly Ridge campuses, as well as space at Hoover East.
