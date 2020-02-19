Waitr laying off nearly 500 drivers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As part of a nationwide downsizing, a food delivery service will be laying off hundreds of workers in Alabama.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice published on the Alabama Department of Commerce website, Waitr will be laying off approximately 491 drivers across the state. The move, which is being done in other markets across the South, is being done as the company transitions to having independent contractor positions.

Waitr had previous announced through a notice published on the Louisiana Workforce Commission website that 2,300 drivers would be laid off across the country.

In a statement published in the Acadiana Advocate, company spokesperson Dean Turcol said all drivers have the opportunity to stay with the company, but just as independent contractors.

According to the WARN notice, the Alabama layoffs would begin taking place April 6.

