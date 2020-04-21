Waitr grocery service comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Waitr, an on-demand food service app, has expanded into same day grocery delivery in Birmingham with more cities to come in the near future.

Customers can shop on the Waitr app, or at waitrapp.com, and search for GROCERY for basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal care products, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce.

“In such a time of need, we felt like it is our duty to utilize our platform in any way possible to support the community and plan to support more communities like this in the very near future,” Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad said in a statement. “We want to be a valuable resource for our local communities during these tough times. Like I’ve said before, if there is anything we can do to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our partners, employees and community, we will do it.”

