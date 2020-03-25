Waffle House closes 365 restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – Waffle House announced Tuesday that it will be closing hundreds of restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 365 locations.

Another 1,627 are slated to remain open as of Tuesday. If you have a deep hunger for biscuits and gravy or a pecan waffle, customers are encouraged to call in carryout orders.

On March 15, Waffle House wrote in a Facebook post that they are “trying our best to keep our Customers and Associates safe, and also keep our nearly 45,000 Associates employed.

The following Alabama Waffle House locations have temporarily closed as of Monday:

Beach Boulevard, Gulf Shores

Hwy. 90, Mobile

Montgomery Highway, Hoover

Hwy. 90, Daphne

Bailey Creek Circle, Huntsville

Bert Creek Road, Auburn

Hwy. 59 South, Summerdale

Hwy. 280/431, Phenix City

McFarland Boulevard, Northport

Hwy. 280, Childersburg

Wintzell Avenue, Bayou La Batre

Glenn Avenue, Auburn

University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa

Hwy. 69 South, Tuscaloosa

Airport Boulevard, Mobile

20th Street South, Birmingham

Hwy. 98, Daphne

A list of open locations can be found here.

