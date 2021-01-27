Waffle House brings food truck to Fultondale to feed first responders

(@WaffleHouse on Twitter)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean up efforts are still going in Fultondale after a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through the area Monday night.

To help aid the process, Waffle House has set up a food truck to feed first responders in the devastated areas.

At least 30 people were injured in the storm and one 14-year-old boy lost his life. Immense damage was caused to a hotel in the area as well as Fultondale High School due to the 150 mph winds.

The restaurant chain is hoping this act of kindness will go a long way in healing the community.

