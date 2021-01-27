Waffle House brings food truck to Fultondale to feed first responders

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean up efforts are still going in Fultondale after a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through the area Monday night.

To help aid the process, Waffle House has set up a food truck to feed first responders in the devastated areas.

We are thankful to have the Waffle House Food Truck in Fultondale, AL, feeding the First Responders! Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the storm. pic.twitter.com/sZy2hZWfkH — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) January 27, 2021

At least 30 people were injured in the storm and one 14-year-old boy lost his life. Immense damage was caused to a hotel in the area as well as Fultondale High School due to the 150 mph winds.

The restaurant chain is hoping this act of kindness will go a long way in healing the community.

If you’d like to help those affected by the storm, click here.