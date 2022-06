BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dag Shapshak, co-director of the UAB Comprehensive Snakebite Program, joined the CBS 42 Morning News to talk about the nation’s first program of its kind.

Shapsak said that even though the clinic is local, the program is linked with the Alabama Poison Control Center and can provide follow-up care to any person in the state suffering from a snakebite.

