Vulcan to be lit white as a sign of ‘hope’ during COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the coronavirus outbreak has made life bleak for many Birminghamians, Vulcan Park and Museum is trying to be a glimmer of hope. Literally!

Starting tonight at dusk, the pedestal will stay dark while the Vulcan statue will be lit up white as a “message of hope.”

“Vulcan stands a constant reminder of who we were, who we are and who we will be,” Vulcan CEO Darlene Negrotto said. “The stories of members in our community helping each other in wake of this adversity can serve as an inspiration for us all. It is our hope that the lighting of Vulcan will inspire others to join us in the spirit of community.”

The lighting will occur nightly until further notice so try your best to get a look at the Birmingham landmark, and now, a sign of hope.

