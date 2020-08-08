Vulcan Park to grant free museum access to families receiving food assistance benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Vulcan Park and Museum announced its collaboration with Museums for All to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly.

Museums for All is an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums and encourages people to build lifelong museum-going habits. The access program also aims to expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching communities.

This program will support those who receive food assistance benefits visiting Vulcan Park and Museum. This will begin on August 1. Up to four people can visit at no charge with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Joe Saling, Director of Visitor Experience expressed his pleasure in offering this program, in a press release.

“Our goal with this program is to remove any barriers that would prevent individuals from accessing the rich history of our wonderful region and to take in the wonder of Vulcan, the original ironman,” Saling said.

For more information about participating museums, visit museums4all.org.

