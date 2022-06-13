BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Vulcan Park and Museum is working to make a “Stand with Vulcan” license plate a reality by gathering pre-commitments to the cause.

According to the group, a minimum requirement of 1,000 commitments must be met by June 30 in order for Alabama to produce the tag. Those interested in making a free pre-commitment to getting the tag can do so by clicking here.

If at least 1,000 pre-commitments are met before June 30, license plates will be made available for order through the license plate issuing official’s offices and a pre-commitment redemption voucher will be emailed to applicants who have completed the form and paid the $50 fee.

Vulcan is a staple of Birmingham’s history and is the largest cast-iron statue in the world. It was first built in 1904 and displayed later that year at the World’s Fair in St. Louis. It stood on the Alabama State Fairgrounds until 1936, when it was placed atop Red Mountain, where it has remained ever since.