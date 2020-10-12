Voters complain of long lines while casting absentee ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people are showing up to the Jefferson County courthouse a day to cast their absentee ballot.

Voters are complaining the wait time exceeds 4-5 hours and that the Clerk’s Office was not prepared for the crowds.

“I thought the process would be faster but it has not been. It hasn’t been bad but we just weren’t prepared to stay this long. We thought we would come in, maybe be here 30 to 40 minutes and leave but it’s been an all-day process” Virginia Robinson, a first-time absentee voter, said.

Other voters said they hope the city brings in more workers to help so that the process is smoother.

“I don’t know what the problem is. All I know is in my 4 or 5 hours here, less than 200 people have been able to vote all day. I’ve been here too long to leave. I don’t know what the problem is. The system they have going on now is certainly not working,” Patrick Lacey, another absentee voter, said.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be accepted are five days before election day.

