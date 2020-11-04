Voters approve amendment to make Anniston Elks Lodge bingo games legal

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, voters in Calhoun County approved a local amendment allowing a local group to legally continue holding bingo games for charity.

The measure, which was approved with 74% of the vote, allows Anniston’s Elks Lodge No. 189 to continue legally operating its bingo games, which generate thousands of dollars each year to benefit the community.

Lodge members said they are pleased with the strong support they have received to help them continue giving back to the community and that they want to continue doing so. In 2019, the lodge gave away about $88,000 to charitable organizations, students, and area youth programs.

“We’ve been doing this for over 50 years; we just needed to make it legal,” Elk Lodge Trustee Benjamin Cunningham said. “I spoke to a lot of people this evening and they were very supportive they wanted to see bingo legal in Anniston and we thank everybody that voted yes.”

With the passing of the bingo amendment, lodge members say they want to work towards helping more people in the community negatively impacted by COVID-19.

