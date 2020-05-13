Vote to bring Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic to Birmingham delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The vote on a contract to bring the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic to Birmingham has been delayed.

The Birmingham City Council’s budget and finance committee approved the contract on Monday, but the vote was ultimately delayed during the full council meeting Tuesday. If approved, the football game would be played at Legion Field in October.

Council President William Parker said the game could have a big economic impact on the city.

“The Tuskegee-Morehouse game is part of a larger strategy to bring sports tourism, to bring sporting events to the city of Birmingham and this game fits under that model, and we went to be working to bring additional sporting events to the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.

The vote could take place in the next two weeks.

