Birmingham volunteers package meals to help fight world hunger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On July 17, the Ismaili Council for the Southeastern USA through Ismaili CIVIC partnered with non-profit Rise Against Hunger in Birmingham to make an impact on a crucial issue — global hunger — by packaging over 10,000 meals for people facing food insecurity around the world.

The event’s participants will work in two shifts to package rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins. The volunteers were truly “lending a hand” to those who need it most; the packaged meals will then be sent to people facing food insecurity around the globe.

690 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life — which means that about one in eleven people go to bed hungry each night. In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that 83 to 132 million more people are predicted to be undernourished as a result of the pandemic.