TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s Hotel Indigo is working together with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper to remove trash from the riverway and protect the local environment. Volunteers spent time Tuesday picking up trash along the Riverwalk, which is located near the Black Warrior River.

Taylor Liles from Hotel Indigo says the effort is called Tuscaloosa Riverwalk Cleanup. She says making sure the community is clean is the right thing to do.

“Hotel Indigo is proud of its placement on the beautiful Black Warrior River in the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk,” Liles said. “It is very important for us to keep that area clean and to do our part to make sure our community is beautiful.”

Volunteers wore gloves and filled dozens of trash bags with beer bottles and other garbage found along the river for two and a half hours. Katie Fagan is with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper and says it’s vital to protect the river.

“The Black Warrior River [is] an important source of drinking water for Tuscaloosa residents,” Fagan said. “UA rowing team [rows] on it and lots of people who go fishing, boating and swimming so it’s important we keep the water clean.”

The volunteers are planning to do another cleanup day next year.