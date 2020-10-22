Volunteers needed for Safe Passage Program

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- The Community Safety Partnership division of the Birmingham Police Department, Housing Authority of Birmingham District and the Mayor’s Office of Peace and Policy need volunteers for the “Safe Passage” program.
The program provides a safe route for students to walk to and from school. Right now, the program is in effect at Morton Simpson Housing Community ending at Hayes K8 Elementary School. Organizers say they want to expand the program to other areas.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply at the CSP office, which is located at BPD’s East Precinct or call 205-254-8695. You also read more about the program by clicking here.