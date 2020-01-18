Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Pickens County following deadly tornado

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) –The cleanup effort continues in Pickens County where three residents in the Settlement community died as an EF2 tornado devastated the area.

However, the goodwill and support is continuing to come.

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker said dozens of volunteers were back on scene Friday afternoon to help storm victims recover. Twenty houses were damaged and five are a total loss. Walker said many local construction companies have donated heavy machinery, while Lowe’s shas also donated 40 sheets of plywood, nails and framing materials to help install new roofs.

“Right now, the biggest things they are going to need is cash donations to help get them back on their feet,” Walker said. “We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of water, clothing, basic utilities and well blessed on toiletries for that. But we need money to help these folks get on their feet.”

Tyrone Spain was killed Saturday after his home took a direct hit from the tornado. His neighbors, Albert and Susan Barnett, also lost their lives.

Walker said the loss is devastating for the small community, but he is encouraged that so many volunteers are lending a helping hand.

“We are very blessed that these companies are stepping up to get these materials to the people, but we still have lots of needs and hoping other companies will help,” he said. “We have other homeowners here who need materials who need to get their roofs fixed that aren’t completely damaged.”

Anyone can donate to help storm victims. Monetary donations, clothing, canned goods, water and food items can be dropped off at the EMA office and Carrollton City Hall at 100 Court Square.

