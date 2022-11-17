BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club received help from a local Birmingham organization Thursday.

Crown Castle employees spent the day organizing rooms, cleaning and putting together sports equipment for a special clean-up day at the club building.

Club official Devin Posey says every person is important and helpful when it comes to volunteering.

“Having those community partners is always pivotal with what we do, especially serving the youth,” Posey said. “You can never have too many helping when it comes to the youth.”

The A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club say they’re always looking for volunteers to help with reading, math and tutoring. To sign up, call 205-923-3377.