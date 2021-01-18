BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The director of the Alabama Board of Funeral Service says businesses across the state have been reaching out for advice on how to handle the large volume of recent deaths due to COVID-19 and other causes.
Charles Perine tells AL.com that crematoriums in the state are running almost “around the clock.” And some funeral businesses report adding extra cremation shifts to handle the extra load. AL.com reports that hospitalizations have set new highs throughout January in the state.
And Alabama in January watched the total deaths from the pandemic cross 5,000 and then keep climbing past 6,000.
LATEST STORIES
- Cowboys for Trump leader arrested over US Capitol riot
- Virus, homicides, drugs put strains on funeral homes
- After allergic reactions at 1 clinic, California pauses use of large batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Amtrak halting Virginia routes ahead of Inauguration Day
- History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration