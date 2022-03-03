BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Experts in political science, history and human rights are weighing in on the Ukraine crisis and did so on Thursday during a virtual panel discussion at UAB.

Among the issues they took up is why the United States isn’t putting troops on the ground in Ukraine. International Studies Program Director Dr. Renato Corbetta said it is because of the potential for nuclear conflict.

The panel experts said sanctions can work, but they take time and may be working in President Vladimir Putin’s favor, at least for now.

“You want them to operate progressively, you don’t want them to impose all of a sudden and do all that you can do because otherwise you have nothing left in your bag of tricks,” Corbetta said.

Panel experts said it’s important for neutral countries to get in on conversations to be a place for peace talks when they are ready to happen.