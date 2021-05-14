Virtual conversation addresses maternal mental health using comedy

Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Institute for Arts in Medicine for laughter, education and advocacy during the workshop Maternal Mental Health: Education and Advocacy Through Comedy at 6 p.m. on May 17.

The online discussion is free to the public and will feature Angelina Spicer, a mother, comedian and documentarian based in Los Angeles who is also a regular performer on both “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Conan.” In 2017, she became an advocate for maternal mental health after her diagnosis and hospitalization for postpartum depression.

Now Spicer not only uses her voice for laughter but is working with lawmakers in California and on Capitol Hill to implement laws that support early motherhood.

Joining her in the conversation is Eynav Accortt, Ph.D., researcher and director of the new Reproductive Psychology Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Accortt studies the physiological processes that are associated with higher risk for depression and anxiety in pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause and following diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and heart disease.

AIM’s virtual Mental Health Monday series is made possible by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Encompass Health. To register for the event, click here.