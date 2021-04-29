Virtual concert to honor healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- It’s been a long and tough year for healthcare workers across the nation. One Central Alabama organization wants to honor them with a virtual charity concert on Friday, April 30.

Movement Birmingham is a group of Christ-centered organizations and families who have come together to help advance the kingdom of God on Birmingham. The organization is hosting Friday’s concert to honor those who served. You can help “pay it forward” with a family meal from a restaurant. You can find a link to purchase a ticket by clicking this link.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.