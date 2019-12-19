Viral Video: Snow Squall moves across Manhattan

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIAT) — This is a time-lapse video of a snow squall blanketing Manhattan in New York City Wednesday.

Frigid weather and a wintry mix made for a hectic weather day across the Northeast.

It caused dangerous road conditions which lead to several crashes.

What is a snow squall? The National Weather Service describes it as an “intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.”

The impact of these sudden dustings can lead to slick conditions on the roadway and reduction in visibilities.

