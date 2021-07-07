Viral video shows massive swarm of mayflies at Cedar Bluff gas station

CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WIAT) — A TikTok video showing a massive swarm of mayflies at a Cedar Bluff gas station went viral with more than five million views.

Ty Leo recorded the video at Weiss Mart Marina in Cedar Bluff.

In the short clip, swarms of mayflies can be seen coating the store’s door, grounds and windows. A man and a child can be seen walking over the bugs.

Mayflies are a common sight around Alabama lakes, including Weiss Lake, during the summer. The flying insects are known for their extremely short lifespans. They live for less than 48 hours and reproduce quickly.