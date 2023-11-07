BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A viral internet sensation is stepping foot in the Magic City to wow crowds with electronic smooth jazz.

Saxsquatch, a saxophone-playing sasquatch, will be performing live at The Nick bar and music venue in downtown Birmingham. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. in a 21-and-up event featuring dance music, lasers and free glow sticks.

Dean Mitchell, the Saxsquatch himself, has amassed a massive following on social media through his cryptid persona and musical ability. He began uploading his performances to YouTube in 2019 and gained notoriety for his cover of “One More Time” by Daft Punk.

Saxsquatch has been featured on Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” and has collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus and John Oates of Hall and Oates.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. The next date on his “Soled Out” tour will take Saxsquatch to Big Beach Brewing in Gulf Shores on Thursday.