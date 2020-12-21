Birmingham violinist combating COVID-19 fatigue with Christmas music, elf attire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With her cherry red violin named “Red Elvis,” a collection of elegant elf attire and her guitarist named Steve, Susie Shortt is doing all she can to soothe COVID-19 fatigue with a little music and Christmas cheer.
Shortt is a professional musician and Birmingham music teacher who, because of the pandemic, has been doing the virtual gigs she can still do.
“I have 50 students and I have not seen my students in-person since March,” Shortt said.
To fill that void left from teaching her students in-person, Shortt has been performing at her their doorsteps to thank them for sticking with her.
“I wanted to surprise them in person, and this started two weeks ago,” she said.
Shortt has warmed a lot of hearts in the process.
“This has been such a gift because we haven’t seen Ms. Susie since March, since quarantine basically started,” said Ania Bradford, whose daughter, Camellia Bradford, is a student of Shortt’s. “So to have her come and come interact with us was so good. The Christmas carols, her face, it was such a blessing, so we’re excited”
After playing for her enthusiastic students, she put the word out that she performed safely at doorsteps. As a musician in 2020, this was a welcomed opportunity to earn money.
“I wanted to bless people with the joy of music,” Shortt said.” Ever since then, my phone has been blowing up, I’ve had 15 bookings.”
“Susie the Elf” has gotten into character and is working extra hard these last days before Christmas. She’s still accepting bookings and is planning to keep the spirit alive even after Dec. 25.
If you’d like to book Susie Shortt for an event in the future or Susie and Steve the Elves for some Christmas spirit, you can contact her using the link here, by email at susie.shorttmusic@yahoo.com or calling 205-623-9516.
