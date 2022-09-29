HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — From now through Saturday, see Pinterest come to life and take a walk down memory lane for Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center of the Hoover Met.

Vintage Market Days is a three-day event that allows local vendors to market their wares to their community. In 2021, they hosted two events that drew over 7,500 shoppers to the Hoover Met. Doors will be open to VIP shoppers from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and general admission shoppers at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Our team is looking forward to hosting this annual event at the Finley Center because our residents look forward to finding such unique items,” general manager Shannon Ealy said.

The Birmingham Vintage Market will showcase over 100 vendors featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home décor, and more. Event director Kim Denard said,

“Bringing Vintage Market Days to my hometown is one of my greatest joys,” event director Kim Denard said. “Vintage Market Days is celebrating 10 years nationwide this fall, so you can expect this to be our biggest and best event yet. It is a party you don’t want to miss.”

For VIP entry on Thursday, tickets at the door will be $18 ($17 online). General admission tickets for Friday and Saturday at the door will be $13 ($12 online). Children 12 and under can attend the market for free.

To purchase your online ticket or for more information, click here.