Vinemont mom donates $100 to pay off 14 students’ lunch debt

VINEMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Even though the season of giving has passed, one Vinemont mother decided to keep the holiday spirit going in 2020.
The unnamed parent of a Vinemont High School student gifted the lunchroom $100 to pay off student’s lunch debt.
The school says with the donation, they were able to pay off the debt of 14 students.
The Vinemont School Lunchroom shared their thanks to the generous mother with a Facebook post.
