CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With heavy winds hitting central Alabama as part of a winter storm, one gas station in Vinemont suffered significant damage.

A gas pump at the Vinemont Super Saver was uprooted after an awning fell due to the wind speeds in the area. The gas station is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

The Cullman County Emergency Management Agency posted a photo of the damage on its Facebook page early Saturday morning. Emergency crews are asking drivers to drive cautiously or avoid roads altogether if possible.

CBS 42’s Alex Puckett reported live from the damaged station on the CBS 42 Weekend Morning News. You can find his full report in the video player above.