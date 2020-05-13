Vigil to be held for man killed in Wylam over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting Saturday in Wylam ended with a father dead and 7-year-old his son hurt.



Those who knew 32-year-old Roderick Smith the best are grieving his death and are demanding answers. His family say he was a good guy, even working as a security officer at the prison. Police still don’t have a motive.

“It’s hard,” grandfather Curtis Lee Smith, Sr. said. “It’s another hard blow.”​​

Curtis Smith said that when he was told that his grandson had been killed and great-grandson had been injured, he couldn’t believe it. He said Smith was a good grandson who would check on him daily.

Birmingham police say they found Roderick Smith dead inside a house while his son was shot in the hand.

“I was stunned, like ‘No, not Rod,” cousin Courtney Foster said. “He ain’t in no gang, he didn’t do no violence. Why Rod?” ​

Police say they don’t know a motive in the slaying or have identified any possible suspects. ​

The family says they will continue to seek justice for Smith’s death.​

“We are asking the Lord to help us,” Curtis Smith said. “To find whoever did this to our grandson.”

There will be a vigil for Roderick Smith tonight at 6 p.m.

