Vigil held to celebrate 15-year-old drowning victim Daniyah Dawson at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, friends and family of Daniyah Dawson joined together to celebrate the 15-year-old girl’s life. Dawson drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day.

The teen was set to begin 10th grade at George W. Carver High School and had dreams of attending Tennessee State University. Her family described her as fun, loving, and goofy. Now, they say she is their angel looking down on them.

More than 50 people gathered at North Birmingham Park to honor Dawson. As family released balloons to the heavens, the group shouted, “We love you Daniyah!”

Daniyah’s aunt, Brenda Dawson said her niece would give you the shirt off her back, she was just that nice.

“She was sweet to everybody that knew her,” Brenda Dawson said. “She was special. She would do anything for you. She was just a true, beautiful angel.”

Daniyah’s father recalled the moment he received the news of what happened to his firstborn child.

“I stopped in the middle of the street and cut my car off because I couldn’t move anymore,” David Anderson said.

Anderson said he had to have a friend come pick him up because he was too emotional to drive himself.

Anderson and Daniyah had a father-daughter date planned for this week. “She was just starting to– she was just starting to live,” Anderson said as he thought about all his daughter had ahead of her.

As family members took turns speaking, they reminded each other how short life can be.

“We can only grab and love each other because it’s all we got,” Kenyatta Campbell said. “We’re all we got.”

A funeral date has been set for Saturday, September 19. Details on the funeral have not yet been determined.

LATEST POSTS