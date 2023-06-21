HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds came together Tuesday night to remember the lives of Ashley Wyatt, Anna Meyers and Josiah Philips, three coworkers killed in a car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County.

Those who knew the trio say they were great friends who had become like a second family for each other.

“That night, they were laughing and they were having fun and I’m glad that that was [Wyatt’s] last night and she at least was having fun,” says Jamie Garner, a family member of Wyatt.

Wyatt, Meyers and Phillips all worked at The Grove Chick-Fil-A in Hoover. Owner Jeffrey Foster says it’s been a hard week for him and the other team members, saying the whole Chick-Fil-A team is like a family.

“If you think about the impact they’ve made in this business, in this community, with this amazing team, they are really intertwined in our community and in our business and our leadership and even my family,” Foster said.

Some describe Wyatt and Meyers as being two peas in a pod, saying while they’re heartbroken they died, they’re glad they were together. Foster says chaplains have been around this week to help the team process the losses.

“Lot of stories are getting shared, some hope. And so, really being able to spend some time hearing about the good moments and the hard times in the restaurant and so we’re doing the best that we can,” Foster said.

Some of Wyatt’s loved ones say it doesn’t feel real that they’re gone and it’s hard waking up each day knowing a future has to be planned without them.

“[Wyatt] was so young and had so much more life and not just her gone, but such a beautiful soul that won’t be able to touch anybody else the way she’s touched so many already,” Garner said.

A memorial service and funeral for Meyers will be held this Friday at 4 P.M. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover. Funeral information for Wyatt and Phillips hasn’t been released yet.