VIDEO: Take a drone tour of Protective Stadium, the new home of UAB Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With just over two months until the premiere of UAB Football’s grand opening in Protective Stadium, CBS 42 is giving you a bird’s-eye view of the newly constructed, multi-purpose facility.

The stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Games, which will take place in the city starting in July 2022.

The stadium came at a cost of just under $200 million and will be operated by the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Click the video above for CBS 42’s aerial tour of the stadium.

Below are additional photos of the facility.

