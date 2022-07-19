BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A video of a woman entering a Tuscaloosa McDonald’s in an unusual way is making the rounds online, but not everyone is amused.

In a TikTok video originally posted on June 13, a woman wearing a pink dress is seen talking to staff through the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s restaurant in Tuscaloosa at night. The woman is seen climbing through the window and talking to staff about making her own food, all while employees laugh.

Feliah Greer, a McDonald’s employee who took the video, told Storyful that the woman climbed through the window after the restaurant had stopped taking orders, reportedly because they had run out of kitchen gloves to continue work. The Storyville description said the video was recorded July 13, despite the timestamp on Greer’s video being June 13.

“When the woman saw employees inside talking, she walked up to the window because she figured she would be able to make her own food, Greer said,” the Storyful description read. “After entering the establishment, the woman is recorded trying to convince the manager of the branch, asking ‘Do you give me permission to learn with you? It’s a training thing.'”

Greer told Storyful that the woman’s brother eventually came and took her home. Greer said employees decided not to call the police about the situation.

In text messages to CBS 42, Greer confirmed that the video was recorded at the McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, between the MAPCO gas station and the Take 5 car wash. She did not respond to any additional questions.

During a phone interview Tuesday, McDonald’s general manager Jordan Coleman said he wasn’t aware of the video or what happened that night.

“I’m not sure if it was at this location,” Coleman said. “I’m pretty sure if it was, I would be immediately notified.”

Coleman said climbing through the drive-thru window was not appropriate.

“That’s unacceptable,” he said.

Coleman said he runs a “tight ship” at the restaurant and will make sure the other employees do so as well.

“I’ll make sure, now that you bring to my attention, that they’re doing what they need to be successful,” he said.

Since first being posted online, the video has been seen over 891,000 times on TikTok and has been shared on news outlets like the New York Post, Yahoo and others.