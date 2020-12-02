Victim, suspect identified in deadly Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released new information on the deadly shooting in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

JCSO has identified both the victim and the suspect they have in custody.

Deputies arrived in the 5600 block of EJ Oliver Boulevard and discovered 21-year-old Tykeia Marquise Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After conducting an initial investigation, authorities were able to establish a suspect and within hours arrest 22-year-old De’Andre Carrithers and charge him with capital murder.

Carrithers also had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.