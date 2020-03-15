Victim robbed at gunpoint in Galleria parking deck, police investigation underway

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police officers are searching for a suspect who pointed a handgun at a person sitting in their car and demanded items before taking off.
Friday afternoon at 3:20 P.M., Hoover Police responded to the third level of the North parking deck at the Riverchase Galleria on a report of a robbery.
The victim reported she was sitting in her vehicle when an unknown man approached the driver’s window. The suspect broke the glass, she stated, which caused her to sustain some superficial cuts to her arm and face. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded her phone and wallet, police report.
He then ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was treated and released on scene by Hoover Fire-medics.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody. The Hoover Police Department continues to investigate the case.
