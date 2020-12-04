Victim of fatal Tuscaloosa crash identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a fatal crash that happened on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa Thursday night has been identified as Larson Chermax “L.C.” McDavid, 37, of Tuscaloosa.

According to a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, McDavid was traveling east on University Boulevard in a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck when he suddenly veered across the center line and two lanes of oncoming westbound traffic before crashing into a concrete utility pole next to Alberta Baptist Church. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe McDavid may have suffered from a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the truck he was driving.

The crash is being investigated.

