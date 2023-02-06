BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point.

According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at around 9 a.m. to Shadowood Circle in Center Point on reports of a body near a stairwell. Detectives arrived and found Lankford suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lankford’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators ask anyone with a tip to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the JCSO at 205-325-1450.