Birmingham PD: Victim identified in shooting; investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police have identified the victim in a homicide that took place December 17.

The victim is identified as Kshune Dewayne Brown, 26 of Birmingham, Ala.

On Dec. 17, around 10:47 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Carver Avenue on a call of a person shot. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim, Brown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time after, Birmingham Police was notified that Brown died from his injuries at the hospital.

At this time, there is limited information in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody, nor have detectives established a motive.