Victim identified in Monday’s Adamsville fatal accident on Highway 78

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Monday’s fatal accident on Highway 78.

The accident occurred around 7:10 a.m. Monday on Highway 78 at Hackworth Road in Adamsville. The victim, identified as 69-year-old Jerry Wayne Drummond of Dora, Alabama, was pronounced dead at 7:21 a.m.

Drummond was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped at a light on Highway 78 Eastbound when an 18-wheeler collided with his vehicle.

