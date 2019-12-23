PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of 48-year-old Jody Douglas Sims of Pinson, Alabama.
Sims was found Sunday morning in a truck that had left a roadway on Highway 79 in Pinson. The truck had struck a tree.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Palmerdale Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene at 4:09 a.m. at the 6800 block of Highway 79. It is unknown at this time the reasoning of how the truck hit the tree.
Sims was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.
LATEST POSTS
- Man who played Santa for years in Cullman County remembered for ‘servant’s heart’
- Several arrested, several wanted in dog fighting case
- Victim identified in fatal Pinson vehicular accident
- 3 men identified who died in west Alabama wreck; speed, alcohol a factor
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 23, look back at bills passed across the country this year, family celebrates normal Christmas, Arkansas woman is using cross-fit to beat her diagnosis