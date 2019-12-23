Victim identified in fatal Pinson vehicular accident

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of 48-year-old Jody Douglas Sims of Pinson, Alabama.

Sims was found Sunday morning in a truck that had left a roadway on Highway 79 in Pinson. The truck had struck a tree.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Palmerdale Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene at 4:09 a.m. at the 6800 block of Highway 79. It is unknown at this time the reasoning of how the truck hit the tree.

Sims was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.

