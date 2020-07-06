Victim identified in deadly shooting following argument, suspect surrenders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim involved in a deadly shooting that resulted after an argument last week.

According to BPD, 27-year-old Robert Ezell Smith was found lying on the ground near 47th Street and 9th Terrace North just after 1:30 p.m. Friday. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Smith was involved in an “exchange of words” with the suspect before the shooting took place, BPD said. The suspect eventually turned himself in.

No other information has been released at this time. The is still an ongoing investigation.

