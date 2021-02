BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim who was killed in a shooting at the Anchor Motel last week.

Edward Dee Stewart, 33, was found dead inside a room at the motel in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue North Thursday night.

Details are limited in this investigation. At this time, no suspects are in custody and a motive has not yet been identified.

No other information has been released. This is the 10th homicide investigation for BPD this year.