Victim identified in deadly Birmingham shooting Sunday, subject in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police department has released the identity of a man who was killed in a shooting Sunday evening.

According to BPD, authorities were called to the 700 block of 1st Street South around 5 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Orlando Robinson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subject was found by authorities near the area and was taken into custody. BPD says they believe the subject was involved in the altercation just before the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

