Victim identified in deadly Birmingham shooting on 4th Avenue N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of 4th Avenue N on a call of a person shot. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was later identified as 49-year-old Tommy Brown of Birmingham. After an initial investigation, BPD says there may have been an altercation between Brown and a suspect prior to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

