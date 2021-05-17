Victim identified in Center Point pedestrian accident

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been identified as the individual who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Center Point last week.

Leroy Riles Jr., 46 of Birmingham, was reportedly walking on the 10 block of 24th Avenue NW when he was struck by a motor vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The vehicle left the scene of the wreck and Riles Jr. was found nearby in the 2400 block of Center Point Pkwy.

Jefferson County deputies were able to locate a white two-door Honda Accord that matched the vehicle description nearby at Valley Brook Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.