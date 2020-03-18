Victim identified deadly Birmingham shooting, police searching for suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified a man killed in a shooting earlier this month.

Daniel Jackson, 24, was found lying unresponsive in a yard in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. March 8.

Details are limited in the investigation, according to BPD. No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information on the case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

