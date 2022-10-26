BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is highlighting veterans with a segment called “Veterans Voices.” This week, we take a closer look at Veterans Day and how the federal holiday came to be and the role Birmingham played in its creation.

Veterans day is a long, storied tradition in our country dating back to 1954. But did you know, the first celebration of veterans day started right here in Birmingham, years before it became a federal holiday.

“Well, it’s not one of the oldest, it is the oldest. It was started here in 1947, seven years prior to there actually being a federal holiday called veterans day,” Mark Ryan said.

The Birmingham Veterans Day Parade is now in its 75th year.

“In school they taught us all along that Birmingham was the birthplace of veterans day so there’s a lot of pride there,” Ryan said.

President of the National Veterans Day Foundation Mark Ryan took over the Birmingham Veterans Day Parade in 2010.

“What inspired me was there a newspaper article I read one Saturday morning that said the veteran’s day parade was basically going to have to shut down because they couldn’t find anyone to take it over.”

With the parade in jeopardy of ending, Ryan decided to step up.

“Their only option was to just stop. And my business partner and I just couldn’t let that happen. The rest I guess is history as they say,” Ryan said.

The organization is fully supported by volunteers and donations from the community. And for 75 years it’s been a success. Ryan said he’s proud to carry on the tradition.

“There’s no bigger holiday for our nation than Veterans Day. Because without veterans there wouldn’t be a Christmas holiday, there wouldn’t be all the other holidays we celebrate so you can’t take anything away from the importance of that,” Ryan said.

The Birmingham Veterans Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. this year on Veterans Day. Ryan said it’s in honor of fighting ending in world war I, which happened at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month back in 1918.