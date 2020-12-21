Veteran charged with capital murder of 11-year-old during May hunting trip

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was originally charged with manslaughter in the death of an 11-year-old boy during a hunting trip in May has now been charged with capital murder.

36-year-old Joshua Stewart Burks was released from the Jefferson County Jail Friday after posting his $60,000 bond.

The incident occurred on May 1 and resulted in the death of Troy Ellis and injuries to the boy’s father. According to police, Burks told them he thought he saw a turkey in a bush and fired his gun.

No other information has been released at this time.

