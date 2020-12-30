Vestavia Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Jordan Lawley, 17, was las seen Tuesday and was reported missing at 3 p.m. that afternoon from where she worked.

Anyone with information on Lawley’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the please call the VPD at 205-978-0139.

